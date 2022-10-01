DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 424 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 6.9 %

LULU stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.