DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 429 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 112,041 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

