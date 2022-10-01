DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 657 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.



