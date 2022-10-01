DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 7,329 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

