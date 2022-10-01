DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 241,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 3.2 %

WOOF stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.