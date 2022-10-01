DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

