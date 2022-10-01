DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $13.47 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

