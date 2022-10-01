DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aemetis by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Aemetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

