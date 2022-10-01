Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1,646.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $312.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average of $285.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

