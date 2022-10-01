Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €202.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.01.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
