Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €202.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.01.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

