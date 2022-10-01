Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

