Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $99.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.