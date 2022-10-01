Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price to €125.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,064.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

