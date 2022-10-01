Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diodes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

