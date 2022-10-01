Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Carl D’Ammassa Purchases 36,992 Shares of Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa acquired 36,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,987.84 ($12,068.44).

Shares of LON DFCH opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.33) on Friday. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £49.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.18.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It also provides floorplan finance, unit stocking finance, and rental and hire fleet finance, as well as personal savings products, including fixed rate deposits and notice accounts.

