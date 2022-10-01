DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.4% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

