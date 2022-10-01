Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ECL opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.94. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

