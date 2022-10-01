Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Helen James Purchases 11,872 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76).
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Up 3.2 %
EWI opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.11) on Friday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.82 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £695.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.73.
About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.