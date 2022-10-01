Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Helen James Purchases 11,872 Shares of Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) insider Helen James acquired 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

EWI opened at GBX 174.40 ($2.11) on Friday. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.82 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £695.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.73.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

