Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 3,768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signify Wealth increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,048.7% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.