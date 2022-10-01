Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,154 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,330.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 105.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.