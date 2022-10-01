Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,545 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 596.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Golar LNG

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.