Ellevest Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 689.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Middleby by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Middleby by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Middleby by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. Benchmark began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average of $144.65. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. Middleby’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

