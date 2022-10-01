Ellevest Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BURL opened at $111.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

