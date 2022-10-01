Ellevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 279 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

