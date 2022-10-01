Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 458.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.