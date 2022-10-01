Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 490.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Ashland stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

