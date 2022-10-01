Ellevest Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 732.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.7 %

CW opened at $139.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.86. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

