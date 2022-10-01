Ellevest Inc. Buys 305 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 208,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after buying an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

