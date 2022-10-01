Ellevest Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at $157,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPA opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

