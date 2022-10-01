Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Visteon by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Visteon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $106.06 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

