Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

