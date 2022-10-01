Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $568.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $558.63 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

