Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 6.9% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ichor by 95.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $24.21 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $695.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

