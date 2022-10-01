Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $57.66 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

