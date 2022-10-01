Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

