Ellevest Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,904,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $775,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

NYSE SEAS opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.