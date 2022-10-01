Ellevest Inc. Has $52,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1,348.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 850,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.