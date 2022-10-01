Ellevest Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 173.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after buying an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in US Foods by 2,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,212 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 1,220.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 669,637 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

