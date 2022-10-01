Ellevest Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 147,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,267,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

