Ellevest Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $524.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $611.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.66.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

