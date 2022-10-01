Ellevest Inc. Has $61,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 608.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

