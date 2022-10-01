Ellevest Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

