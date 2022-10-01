Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.