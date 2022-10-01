Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,957 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

