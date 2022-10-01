Ellevest Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.94 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

