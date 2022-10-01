Ellevest Inc. Purchases 688 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after acquiring an additional 382,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,631,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.