Ellevest Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE STNG opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

