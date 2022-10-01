Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR opened at $49.48 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

