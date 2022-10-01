Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 96,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Splunk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.16 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

