Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 856.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

